Malik Hooker's Brother, OSU DB Marcus, Charged with DUI

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State freshman safety Marcus Hooker was charged with DUI in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania, stemming from a traffic stop on June 16.

According to ESPN.com, the 18-year-old Hooker was also charged with having a high rate of alcohol in his system, the purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to have rear lights.

Hooker is the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker.

Court records showed that Hooker had a blood-alcohol content between .10 and .16 at the time he was pulled over. The legal limit is .08.

Per ESPN.com, Hooker is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on July 5.

The New Castle, Pennsylvania, native followed in his brother's footsteps by committing to play at Ohio State.

According to 247Sports, Marcus was rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 642 overall recruit in his class when he signed with the Buckeyes.

Regardless of whether Hooker is disciplined by the school, he wasn't expected to make a sizable impact in 2018.

By comparison, Malik had 74 tackles and seven interceptions as a sophomore at Ohio State in 2016, and the Colts made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft as a result.

Hooker had 21 tackles and three interceptions in seven games before tearing his ACL as a rookie last season.