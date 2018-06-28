TMZ: LeBron James' Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay Costs $75k Per Week

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

While LeBron James mulls his future in free agency, he is reportedly spending big money on a beach house in Anguilla, a British territory in the Caribbean.

According to TMZ Sports, King James is staying at the Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay at a cost of $75,000 per week. The mansion features eight master bedrooms, a 44-foot pool, a home theater, a butler and a full-time chef.

LeBron has until Friday to decide whether he will opt in to the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he does, he will make over $35.6 million next season. If he opts out, the Cavs can offer him a max contract of $205 million over five years, while all other teams can offer him $152 million over four years.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-13 favorites to sign LeBron, per OddsShark, while the Cavs are the second choice at 13-4.

LeBron is a world away from the NBA in Anguilla, but the reality of free agency and one of the biggest decisions in NBA history is quickly approaching.

