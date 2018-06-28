Chelsea Reportedly Lead Liverpool, Real Madrid in Alisson Becker Race

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to Marca's J.L. Calderon (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), Roma director of football Monchi has confirmed the club are yet to receive any bids for the Brazilian, but Chelsea have joined the hunt and are the closest to matching his €70 million (£62 million) valuation.

Despite Monchi's assertion, Real are said to have proposed a €40 million (£35 million) switch the Serie A club rejected.

Liverpool are seemingly prepared to spend more than Los Blancos, but it's unclear if they're open to matching Chelsea.

Blues stopper Thibaut Courtois is yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and has just one year left on his current contract, while the Reds are in the market after Loris Karius' errors in the UEFA Champions League final put an end to his hopes of establishing himself as their long-term No. 1.

As for Madrid, Keylor Navas has been their first choice for three successive and successful Champions League campaigns, but there's room for improvement with the capture of a more elite goalkeeper.

Football journalist Richard Buxton has not been overly impressed with Alisson's showings at the World Cup with Brazil:

Spain and Manchester United stopper David De Gea has endured a poor tournament thus far, though, so it is perhaps a little unfair to judge Alisson solely on his time in Russia.

In Serie A, the 25-year-old was outstanding last season and saved the Giallorossi on numerous occasions:

He'd be a strong choice for any of the three suitors—or any other wealthy side looking to improve on their goalkeeping situations this summer.

Roma are eager not to lose him for a low fee in today's inflated market, particularly after parting with Mohamed Salah for just £36.9 million last year, which now seems a steal after the 44-goal season he had.

If Chelsea are prepared to pay close to what Roma want, though, they have a good chance of landing his signature.