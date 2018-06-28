Thiago Silva Delighted with Brazil Win After 'Suffering' Against Serbia

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Thiago Silva revealed his delight that Brazil secured a 2-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday after "suffering" at times during the match.

The Selecao secured their place in the knockout rounds thanks to goals from Paulinho and Silva in each half, with the latter's effort putting an end to a period of pressure from their opponents.

The centre-back told Globo (h/t Goal's Tom Webber):

"In the moments when we were suffering, we stayed focused to prevent the other team attacking.

"Soon after, we managed to find a ball that we have worked on a lot in training, with Neymar to the near post. We were happy with that.

"From the first match until now, at certain times we've had difficulties, like today.

"We suffered, but I think the most important thing was that the team knew how to cope when it was under attack. It's what [Tite] says, you have to know how to suffer."

Paulinho deftly lifted the ball over Vladimir Stojkovic after Philippe Coutinho sent him clear through the middle, while Neymar picked out Silva to crash home a near-post header from a corner:

The training ground routine was a familiar sight, per OptaJavier:

At a World Cup in which set pieces have become an even more significant route to goal, it bodes well for Brazil that for all their attacking flair and creativity, they too can take the direct approach and do so effectively.

BBC Sport's Gary Lineker enjoyed their first goal and tipped them as potential winners:

It hasn't been a vintage performance thus far from the Selecao, but they avoided Germany's fate and none of the traditional contenders have put down a marker so far.

They've also collected seven points from a somewhat tricky group, and that tally has been bettered only by Uruguay and Croatia, and the former had some of the weakest opposition at the tournament.

Mexico will be a difficult tie in the last 16, but Brazil are as capable as anyone of winning the World Cup this year.

The Selecao have only managed to show flashes of their quality, but if they can sustain those periods for longer they'll be difficult to beat.