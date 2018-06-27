Lakers Rumors: LA Has Re-Engaged Spurs in Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't ready to give up in their pursuit of San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported early Wednesday that Los Angeles is making a push to trade for Leonard before Friday, when LeBron James has to decide whether to accept his $35.6 million player option or become a free agent. On Wednesday night, Shelburne reported the Lakers "re-engaged the Spurs Wednesday in aggressively pursuing" Leonard.

"This is the first contact between the teams since the Spurs 'shut the door' on them after an initial call," Shelburne added.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Leonard wants out of San Antonio because of the "mistrust" that formed from the way the organization handled his quad injury this past season. He was limited to just nine games in 2017-18 and sat out of the playoffs.

Wojnarowski followed that up by noting the Los Angeles native wants to play in his hometown, preferably for the Lakers.

The Lakers are viewed as one of the favorites to land James should he elect free agency. However, there has been speculation that the four-time NBA MVP won't make the move to Tinseltown alone. ESPN's report on Wednesday pointed out that Paul George signing with the Lakers is no longer viewed as a lock, meaning the organization may not be able to wait until next summer for Leonard—who can opt out of his contract in 2019—if it wants to sign James.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson recently went on the record, per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, saying he would step down if the Lakers don't acquire a top free agent within the next two summers. Of course, a trade for a star would also suffice.

It's not clear if San Antonio would indeed trade the two-time All-Star to Los Angeles. According to Sam Amick of USA Today Sports, San Antonio does not want to trade Leonard within the Western Conference. However, if the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year makes it clear he won't sign a long-term deal with any other team, the return package would likely be limited, meaning the Lakers may be able to put the best offer on the table.

The Spurs do not have to rush to make a deal, as they could potentially wait until the trade deadline to finally pull the trigger. On the other hand, the Lakers are apparently feeling pressure to find a way to lure James or George (or both) to Los Angeles. If San Antonio is willing to listen, the next two days could dictate how free agency plays out.