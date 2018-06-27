Report: Cavs Pick Up Kendrick Perkins Contract Option Amid LeBron James Rumors

Adam Wells

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly using Kendrick Perkins' contract as a potential tool to upgrade their roster in an effort to keep LeBron James.

Per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the Cavs are exercising Perkins' 2018-19 option worth $2.5 million in a "salary-cap ploy" to combine his money with an existing contract on the roster to explore trade possibilities.

James has until Friday to decide if he will exercise his $35.6 million option for next season or become a free agent to explore the market.

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, if James does opt out, he has "no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings" from interested suitors.

McMenamin noted Perkins' salary is non-guaranteed for the time being, but the Cavaliers would have to guarantee it to use it in a potential trade.

The Cavs signed Perkins, who retired from the NBA G League's Canton Charge in February, on the final day of the regular season. The 33-year-old scored three points in the season finale against the New York Knicks, but he wasn't used in any of Cleveland's 22 postseason games.

