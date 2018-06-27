4-Star RB Prospect Keilan Robinson Commits to Alabama over FSU, Georgia

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide's 2019 recruiting class received a boost on Wednesday as 4-star running back prospect Keilan Robinson committed to play under Nick Saban at the next level.

The St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) standout announced his decision via Twitter:

Before committing to the Crimson Tide, Robinson was recruited by the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and USC. He becomes the 15th 4-star recruit of 2019 to commit to Alabama, which, according to 247Sports, gives it the No. 1 overall class in the nation.

Based on MaxPrep's highlight reel, there's plenty to like about the 5'9", 184-pound running back:

Robinson's versatility to make plays from all over the field was attractive to Saban and Co.—and the high schooler let it be known, via Rivals.com, that he feels like he'd be a perfect fit in Tuscaloosa:

"I fell in love with the culture down there at Alabama. I have a great relationship with coach [offensive coordinator Mike] Locksley and I can see myself being a great fit in his offense. I talked to coach Saban a few times and they really wanted a dynamic playmaker at the running back position. Coach Saban and coach Locksley kept it real with me. They told me that they need a guy who can run inside, outside, around the edges, line up at slot, and return kicks and punts. Alabama’s running back room is full of 6 foot, 225-plus backs and might not the able to do the things I can do. It’s a great opportunity for me to make plays in a multitude of ways at the highest level of college football."

Alabama has a history of running all over opposing defenses using power backs, like Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry. Robinson doesn't have the size of those star running backs, but he does have the athleticism and skill set to give the Crimson Tide a dangerous playmaker.

Robinson looks forward to having the opportunity to contribute both on offense and on special teams. Alabama fans will have to wait another year before he arrives, but when he finally steps on campus, he could become a key contributor.