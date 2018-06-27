Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Dodgers Clear Favorites to Land Orioles Star

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly emerged "as the clear-front favorites" to acquire Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are "poised" to trade for Machado after the Orioles pulled many of their scouts off of major-league duty to focus "primarily" on L.A.'s farm system.

The Dodgers, of course, are a natural short-term landing spot for Machado.

While they don't have a long-term need at shortstop, they have a hole to fill after two-time All-Star Corey Seager was ruled out for the season following Tommy John surgery. Plus, they're primed to make a run at a second straight National League pennant after rebounding from a 16-26 start with 26 wins in their last 36 outings.

Machado, who turns 26 next month, is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Nightengale added that while the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are likely to push hardest for Machado in advance of the trade deadline, the New York Yankees are still the "favorites" to sign him once he hits the open market.

Machado entered Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners hitting .301 with 19 home runs, 16 doubles and 55 RBI. His .920 OPS also ranks 11th among all qualified hitters.