Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers Try out a Variety of Sports at Charity Golf Tournament

Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers Try out a Variety of Sports at Charity Golf TournamentJune 27, 2018
Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hosted the first of two days at the State Farm Showdown on Wednesday, a charity golf tournament that featured a number of NBA and NFL players.
Among the NBA players in attendance were JR Smith, Mike Conley and retired stars Ray Allen and Deron Williams, among others:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
“That ain’t it.” 😂 @TheRealJRSmith & @CP3 tee off at the State Farm Showdown! https://t.co/PhtxsHPiUu
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
.@CP3, Ray Allen & @mconley11 with some heat on their feet at the State Farm Showdown 👀🔥⛳️ https://t.co/EN0SuaqEdq
Rodgers and Paul also tried out each other's sports:
For the NBA contingency, it was a relaxing afternoon on the links before what promises to be a wild free-agency period next week.
