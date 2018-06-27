Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers Try out a Variety of Sports at Charity Golf Tournament

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Chris Paul attends the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hosted the first of two days at the State Farm Showdown on Wednesday, a charity golf tournament that featured a number of NBA and NFL players.   

Among the NBA players in attendance were JR Smith, Mike Conley and retired stars Ray Allen and Deron Williams, among others:

Rodgers and Paul also tried out each other's sports: 

For the NBA contingency, it was a relaxing afternoon on the links before what promises to be a wild free-agency period next week. 

