Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers Try out a Variety of Sports at Charity Golf Tournament

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hosted the first of two days at the State Farm Showdown on Wednesday, a charity golf tournament that featured a number of NBA and NFL players.

Among the NBA players in attendance were JR Smith, Mike Conley and retired stars Ray Allen and Deron Williams, among others:

Rodgers and Paul also tried out each other's sports:

For the NBA contingency, it was a relaxing afternoon on the links before what promises to be a wild free-agency period next week.