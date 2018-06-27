Klay Thompson: 'That's F--kin' Bulls--t' After Hard Foul in China Pickup Game

DI YIN/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's trip to China took a heated turn Wednesday when his friend was fouled hard during a pickup game.

According to TMZ Sports, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard grew frustrated when a member of the opposing team undercut one of his teammates and sent him tumbling to the court.

"Come on, man. That's bulls--t," Thompson said. "If you want to fight him, then fight his ass—don't undercut him. F--kin' bulls--t. That's bulls--t, man. Bulls--t. You don't do that bullsh--t.

"That's how you f--kin' ruin somebody's career, god damnit. You don't do that. You don't do that s--t."

Instagram user @gsw.all.day provided video of the altercation (warning: contains profanity).

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Katie Dowd, Thompson is in China to conduct a promotional tour for his sneaker sponsor, Anta.