Klay Thompson: 'That's F--kin' Bulls--t' After Hard Foul in China Pickup Game

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA - JUNE 26: NBA player Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a fans meeting on June 26, 2018 in Zhengzhou, China. (Photo by DI YIN/Getty Images)
DI YIN/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's trip to China took a heated turn Wednesday when his friend was fouled hard during a pickup game.

According to TMZ Sports, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard grew frustrated when a member of the opposing team undercut one of his teammates and sent him tumbling to the court. 

"Come on, man. That's bulls--t," Thompson said. "If you want to fight him, then fight his ass—don't undercut him. F--kin' bulls--t. That's bulls--t, man. Bulls--t. You don't do that bullsh--t. 

"That's how you f--kin' ruin somebody's career, god damnit. You don't do that. You don't do that s--t."

Instagram user @gsw.all.day provided video of the altercation (warning: contains profanity).

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Katie Dowd, Thompson is in China to conduct a promotional tour for his sneaker sponsor, Anta. 

Related

    Report: D'Anonti's Option Picked Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: D'Anonti's Option Picked Up

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay Pissed at Pick-Up Game in China

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Klay Pissed at Pick-Up Game in China

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Predicting Jacob Evans' Rookie Season Stats

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Predicting Jacob Evans' Rookie Season Stats

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers' Step-by-Step Plan to Making a Superteam ✅

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers' Step-by-Step Plan to Making a Superteam ✅

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report