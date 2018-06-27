Michael Porter Jr. Ready to 'Prove Everybody Wrong' After Falling in NBA Draft

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr. is ready to make a statement to all the teams that questioned his health and caused him to fall to the Denver Nuggets with the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

During Wednesday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show, the Missouri product said he is looking forward to showing all the doubters why they are wrong.

"No doubt," Porter said, via Brendan Vogt of SB Nation's Denver Stiffs. "When you're drafted No. 1, all you can do is prove everybody right. But being drafted at 14, I get to prove everybody wrong, so that will be really fun, and I can't wait to do that."

Porter was limited to just three games during his only college season after suffering a back injury in November that required a microdiscectomy of the L3 and L4 spinal discs.

The 19-year-old was able to return for Missouri's final two games: an SEC tournament quarterfinal and the first round of the NCAA tournament. He played 51 minutes and scored 28 points over those contests.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony noted prior to the draft that Porter was falling because teams were concerned about his long-term future.

Porter was the nation's No. 2 recruit coming out of high school last year, per 247Sports. He was a near-unanimous choice to be the top pick in the 2018 draft before his injury.

The Nuggets were able to get Porter with the final pick of the lottery, and he will look to lead the franchise back to the postseason for the first time since 2012-13.