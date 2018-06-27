NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Lakers' Kawhi Leonard Pursuit, Kemba Walker and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Judging by the rumor mill, the NBA trade market could be hyperactive this summer.

We've already seen Dwight Howard switch spots with Timofey Mozgov and Austin Rivers exchanged for Marcin Gortat. Judging by the latest buzz, the next round of deals could involve All-Stars finding new homes.

Granted, it takes a lot more than media buzz for a blockbuster swap to take shape. But when salary cap space is as limited as it is entering this offseason, trades could become a popular path to both talent acquisition and contract-shedding to increase financial flexibility.

Here are the latest noteworthy whispers.

Pressure on Lakers To Land Kawhi Leonard?

The Los Angeles Lakers are still awaiting their first All-Star of the post-Kobe Bryant era. They might need to add one first in order to successfully court LeBron James.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne explained:

"As LeBron James remains hesitant to be the first superstar to decide on the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, pressure is mounting for the Lakers front office to execute a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire disgruntled All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, league sources told ESPN.

"There's a race to secure Leonard before James is faced with deciding whether to become a free agent on Friday, especially with concern that Oklahoma City's Paul George is no longer assured of signing with the Lakers, league sources said."

Leonard, who missed most of last season with a nagging quad injury, reportedly wants out of San Antonio, per ESPN's Chris Haynes. The Lakers are said to be his preferred landing spot.

The purple and gold are one of multiple teams to engage the Spurs in trade talks, but their first attempt was not encouraging, per Shelburne:

That said, league sources told the ESPN scribes the Spurs "haven't ruled out sending Leonard to any destination." The Lakers have tried to add a future first-round pick to sweeten their offer, per ESPN, even if that means taking back a bloated salary.

While the Lakers might feel forced to act quickly, ESPN reports those talking with the Spurs have not found them "in a rush to make a deal."

Cavs Chasing Kemba Walker?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are scrambling to improve their recruiting pitch to James.

Their roster lacks both a proper Kyrie Irving replacement, and their cap situation is nearly absent of wiggle room. James' second-best teammate in Cleveland is Kevin Love, who's seemingly always on the trade block. The third-best player might be Collin Sexton, the 19-year-old taken eighth overall in last week's draft.

Cleveland needs something more convincing, and it knows it.

The Cavs have inquired about Leonard, per ESPN, but their underwhelming asset collection almost surely rules that out.

They've also explored the possibility of landing Kemba Walker from the Charlotte Hornets, league sources told Bleacher Report's Ken Berger. The fact that deal didn't happen on draft night is perhaps an indication it never will. Picks are more attractive than actual prospects, because of the freedom they present.

Charlotte isn't acting like a team that wants to part with its franchise player.

General manager Mitch Kupchak called Walker "a player that we hope is with us—not only for the next couple of years, but ends his career here," per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. The Hornets also seemed to have a win-now slant on draft night, trading down a spot for Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges and later moving up for Kansas senior Devonte' Graham.

That said, a source close to Walker said the two-time All-Star felt a deal to Cleveland is "possible."

DeAndre Jordan Eyeing the Exits?

While Jordan has until Friday to decide on his 2018-19 player option, his days with the Los Angeles Clippers already look numbered.

L.A. just added a starting center with a $13.5 million salary in Gortat. That likely doesn't leave enough money or minutes for Jordan.

If Jordan opts out of his deal, both he and the Clippers would work to find a trade sooner rather than later, per Wojnarowski. The organization senses Jordan is leaning toward opting in and then requesting a trade, officials told Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Jordan has spent 10 seasons with the Clippers, blossoming from a second-round pick to a three-time All-NBA selection. But his future with the franchise has looked murky ever since the likes of Chris Paul, J.J. Redick and Blake Griffin moved on to different teams.

If Jordan hits the trade block, he should generate a decent level of interest. He's an athletic rim-runner who can anchor a defense, feast on the glass and serve as a consistent lob threat.

Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.