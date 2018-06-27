Aaron Gordon: It Would Be 'Fantastic' to Sign Magic Contract Extension

John Raoux/Associated Press

Impending restricted free agent Aaron Gordon said Tuesday his preference is to re-sign with the Orlando Magic.

With regard to a potential return, Gordon told ESPN.com's Ian Begley, "Hopefully we just get it wrapped up with Orlando. That would be fantastic."

Gordon also said he would like a max contract and expressed confidence in the Magic's front office: "Yeah definitely but we'll see how it goes. Whatever Orlando wants to do. As a restricted free agent, I completely trust [management]."

The 22-year-old power forward started to come into his own last season, as his production experienced a sizable jump.

In 58 games, Gordon averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, all of which were career highs.

The 2014 No. 4 overall draft pick out of Arizona also shot 43.4 percent from the field and career-best 33.6 percent from long range.

Per Begley, the Magic can offer Gordon a five-year deal worth roughly $148 million, while no other team can offer more than four years or more money.

The 6'9" forward has improved in each of his first four NBA seasons, and his trajectory suggests a double-double average and an All-Star appearance could be in his immediate future.

Orlando is coming off a 25-57 season, and it hasn't reached the playoffs since 2011-12.

There is reason for optimism, though, due to the amount of young talent the Magic have added in recent years.

Along with Gordon, the Magic selected forward Jonathan Isaac with the sixth pick in last year's draft out of Florida State, and they took Texas center Mohamed Bamba at No. 6 this year.

If Isaac and Bamba progress as expected and the Magic retain Gordon, they have the pieces to develop into a perennial playoff team.