Report: Person of Interest Identified in Death at Janoris Jenkins' House

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters before a NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Investigators are hoping to interview a "person of interest" in the death of music producer Roosevelt Rene, whose body was found in the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN:

The 25-year-old Rene, also known as Trypps Beatz, was a family friend of Jenkins.

According to Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Noah Cohen of NJ.com, the 29-year-old Jenkins has reportedly been in Florida since the Giants ended their minicamp earlier in June.

Anderson added that "Multiple sources who have connected directly with Janoris Jenkins told me that the Giants cornerback says he's 'good' and 'okay' and 'waiting for the legal process to play out.'"

"Janoris wanted to get back to New Jersey but the New York Giants and the attorneys have told him to stay in Florida at this point as police continue to investigate," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

Rene's cause of death remains undetermined, and an autopsy is being performed at the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office. However, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, "police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death."

Jenkins and Rene had collaborated on a song together, "Hood Jumpin," which Rene produced and Jenkins rapped on under the name of "Rabbit," per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Related

    10 Reasons the Redskins Will Be a Dumpster Fire This Season

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    10 Reasons the Redskins Will Be a Dumpster Fire This Season

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    How Much Will Saquon Boost the Giants' Passing Game?

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    How Much Will Saquon Boost the Giants' Passing Game?

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus

    Report: Vikings Ink Danielle Hunter to Big Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Vikings Ink Danielle Hunter to Big Extension

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NFL's Best Shutdown Cornerbacks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking NFL's Best Shutdown Cornerbacks

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report