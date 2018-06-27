Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen's Wife Annabel Announces Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Associated Press

Annabel Bowlen, the wife of longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 65.

She said the following about the diagnosis in a statement on the Broncos' official website:

"I recently learned that I've joined my husband Pat and the millions of others who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Since Pat's diagnosis, I have gained a vivid understanding of this disease's progression and its effect on those living with it as well as their families. My family and I have been—and will remain—dedicated supporters of Alzheimer's awareness, treatment and research funding."

Pat Bowlen stepped away from the Broncos' day-to-day operations in 2014 following his own Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Annabel said she announced her diagnosis early to help raise awareness, and she added that she wants to show the world that there is still life after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's:

"I feel that it is important for people to know that those in my situation do not need to completely withdraw from their daily activities. Based on my own experience with Pat, there will still be many joyous and rewarding moments for me as well as my family and friends.

"I intend to proceed in life with the same strength, courage and endurance that Pat has shown in his battle with this disease. Like Pat, I know there will be good days and bad days ahead. I'm grateful to have the support of my family and especially my children—Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna."

Following Pat's diagnosis, Annabel had a more visible presence, which included accepting the Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Annabel's diagnosis won't impact the manner in which the Broncos are run, however, as team president Joe Ellis will continue to be the controlling owner delegee.

Based on a trust set up by Pat Bowlen, one of his children will likely eventually become the Broncos' principal owner when the trustees determine they are ready, per Klis.