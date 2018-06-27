Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool Reportedly Target Spurs Star Heung-Min Son

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son is reportedly a transfer target for several of the Lilywhites' Premier League rivals, namely Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Sport1 (h/t Metro), the trio of clubs are all eyeing him this summer and he is open to moving on from Tottenham, though with two years remaining on his deal, Spurs would want £62 million for the 25-year-old.

Son arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. After a modest first season with Spurs, he has since contributed 39 goals and 21 assists over the last two campaigns, 18 and 11 of which came last year.

The Korean typically operates on the left, but he's comfortable on either foot and can frequently be found on the right or through the middle, making him a versatile option in the final third.

His searing burst of pace and his clinical composure in front of goal are two of his biggest weapons, and his intelligent movement helps create space for his team-mates.

He is carrying South Korea's hopes at the World Cup. While he has been unable to inspire them to a positive result in either of their matches, he has provided their only moment of genuine quality:

Barring a sensational win against Germany and a Mexico win over Sweden, Korea look set to exit at the group stage.

Unfortunately for Son, that carries another implication that could have a much more significant impact on his career, as he now looks to have just one more chance to avoid having to serve two years of military service:

Sporting success on the international stage can lead to an exemption or reduction of the service—former United star Ji-sung Park enjoyed this as he helped the nation reach the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup—but Son is yet to achieve it.

He's an excellent player, but until the issue is resolved, it's difficult to imagine he'll be the subject of any big-money transfers.