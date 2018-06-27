Diego Maradona Pictured Boarding Flight as Reports of Hospitalisation Are Denied

VI-Images/Getty Images

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been pictured boarding a flight on Wednesday morning following La Albiceleste's 2-1 win over Nigeria, amid reports he had been hospitalised after the match.

Colombian journalist Patricia Villegas shared two pictures of Maradona, the first of him smiling alongside two World Cup officials and the second of him on a plane shortly after:

Per the Mirror's Natalie Evans and Thomas Bristow, the first tweet said: "June 27th, 2018. 1:08 am Russia. Diego Maradona about to take flight to Moscow."

The 57-year-old received plenty of attention during the match in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday night, where he could be variously seen praying, cheering and making middle-finger gestures from the stands.

However, he appeared to need help getting out of his seat following the final whistle. Sports Illustrated relayed footage from Twitter user Steve Spoiler:

The Guardian's Ed Aarons subsequently noted reports of his hospitalisation:

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Maradona—who had heart attacks in 2000 and 2004—did receive some medical treatment at the stadium but did go to hospital for further care:

The forward, who earned 91 caps for Argentina and won the World Cup in 1986, has been spotted at each of the team's matches in the group stage.

On Tuesday, La Albiceleste picked up the win they needed to progress to the knockout phase as Marcos Rojo volleyed home a late winner after Victor Moses' penalty cancelled out Lionel Messi's opener.

Argentina will play France at the Kazan Arena in the next round.