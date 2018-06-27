DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Clippers Would Trade C If He Opts in to Contract

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan's days with the Los Angeles Clippers appear numbered.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Clippers and Jordan would work together to find a trade out of Los Angeles, preferably well before the February trade deadline" in the event Jordan exercises his $24.1 million player option for the 2018-19 season.

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Jordan has been "weighing" opting into the final year of his contract in lieu of becoming an unrestricted free agent in an attempt to "facilitate a trade."

Stein added the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in dealing for Jordan, although it's currently considered a "long shot" they'll land him in a deal with the Clippers.

Jordan has until Friday to make a decision on his option.

Regardless of the verdict, Jordan doesn't appear long for Los Angeles.

The Clippers acquired center Marcin Gortat from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Austin Rivers on Tuesday, and it's hard to view that move as anything other than the front office planning for Jordan's departure in one form or another.

If this is the end of the road for Jordan in L.A., he'll leave as a three-time All-NBA selection and two-time All-Defense honoree.

Last season, the 29-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks over the course of 77 appearances.