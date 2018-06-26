Saquon Barkley Buys Parents a House, Fulfills Promise He Made to Them

Saquon Barkley Buys Parents a House, Fulfills Promise He Made to ThemJune 27, 2018
Saquon Barkley kept his promise.
After vowing to buy his parents a house once he was drafted, the New York Giants running back made the dream a reality Tuesday.
"Something I promised my parents, ever since I was a young kid," Barkley wrote on Instagram. "Finally be able to achieve that goal is the most amazing feeling. Every kid out there that has a dream continue to keep your head down and work your butt off, great things will come along the way."
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
.@saquon fulfills a promise to his parents 🏠🙏 https://t.co/gN4RO6e81t
Prior to April's draft, the Penn State product told Complex's Joe La Puma (h/t 247Sports' Brad Crawford) his first big purchase as a pro athlete would be a new home for his mom and dad.
"The first big thing I'm going to buy is my mom a house. My parents are everything to me—and all the sacrifices they've made—I wouldn't be the man I am today without those two—my mom and my father.
"So, definitely going to buy those two a house that they can call home and not have to worry about anything."
