WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26

2 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

A week after cashing his ticket to Extreme Rules and a showdown with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Rusev battled a familiar foe in Xavier Woods to kick off the in-ring portion of tonight's broadcast.

Rusev dominated the early portion of the match, using his strength and newfound momentum to take down his smaller opponent. He worked a rear chinlock during the commercial, no doubt hoping to keep his faster and more agile opponent grounded.

In a dominant position, Rusev toyed with Woods, kicking at him, almost daring him to get up. When the host of Up Up, Down Down finally made it to his feet, the No. 1 contender cut him off.

Woods delivered a jawbreaker, unloaded with kicks to the tree trunk legs of Rusev and followed with some chops. A big running forearm popped the crowd and knocked Rusev off his feet. He lifted Rusev up in a fireman's carry but Rusev powered out. He tried for a Machka Kick but Woods answered with one of his own.

A great exchange that showed the speed of the competitors gave way to that vaunted Machka Kick and led to The Accolade as Rusev continued his winning ways. After the match, he cut a brief promo on Styles.

Result

Rusev defeated Woods

Grade

B+

Analysis

Two of the most underrated Superstars on the WWE roster did battle here and they did not disappoint. The NXT exports delivered an athletic, fast-paced match that kept the fans on their feet.

Woods impressed as the underdog fighting from underneath but it was Rusev's fury and aggression that stood out.

He looked every bit the motivated monster he was early in his career with WWE and that bodes very well for fans hoping he makes the most of his WWE Championship opportunity.

A great way to set the tone for the remainder of the matches on this show.