Dead Body Reportedly Found at Home of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins leaves the field after a NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Police in Bergen County, New Jersey, have launched an investigation after a body was found at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to the report, a worker at Jenkins' house discovered the body in the basement Tuesday morning and alerted authorities. Police have yet to identify the victim, and Jenkins reportedly was traveling out of state when police arrived at the scene.

ESPN's Dianna Russini provided additional information:

Dennis Calo, an assistant prosecutor in Bergen County, said the victim was a male but that police are withholding the identity until they can first alert his next of kin, per the Daily Voice's Jerry DeMarco.

Jenkins is entering his third season with the Giants after signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the team in 2016.

Although Jenkins owns a home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Russini reported he has been in Florida since the Giants' mandatory minicamp ended June 14.

The Giants provided a statement to NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo regarding Tuesday's news: "We are aware of it, and we are monitoring the situation."

