NBA Teams Most Likely to Spend Recklessly in Free Agency

Glenn James/Getty Images

Restraint is not the Dallas Mavericks' strong suit. They haven't needed it to be. They own the NBA's second-highest winning percentage since Dirk Nowitzki entered the NBA...in 1998-99. And that's with their 57-107 record since 2016-17 caked in.

Impatience is bound to be a symptom of the past two seasons. The Mavericks are accustomed to being in the playoffs—or, at the very least, in the conversation for a postseason bid. With an open-ended invite to more than $25 million in cap space, they've always been among the teams most likely to get overly frisky this summer.

Chances of their treating free agency as a lifeline only mushroomed on draft night. They flipped a protected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the Luka Doncic deal when they could have taken on Kent Bazemore's contract instead, according the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Giving up next year's selection (top-five protected) tipped Dallas' hand. The 2019 draft isn't particularly deep, but the Mavericks, as currently constructed, will be a lottery team. That pick could feasibly settle somewhere inside the top 10. And rebuilding squads just don't surrender top-10 choices to climb two spots in the draft—unless they have more immediate goals in mind.

Swapping Bazemore for Wesley Matthews would have cut around $500,000 from next season's bottom line. But the former has an extra year worth $19.3 million on his contract (player option). Even with Matthews recovering from a right leg fracture, he'll be easier to move than Bazemore. That matters.

Dallas is interested in trading for DeAndre Jordan—yes, him—if he opts into the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Stein. Stein described that scenario as unlikely, but preliminary interest in a soon-to-be 30-year-old signals a larger agenda: The Mavericks are ready to start winning again.

Insta-turnarounds are hard. And expensive. The Mavericks have money to spend and the ability to grab another impact player by dangling Matthews' expiring pact. This year's cap climate assures them face time with preferred targets. They might even land them.

But executing Plan A doesn't portend success just because it's Plan A. Dallas can only feel so good about maxing out Clint Capela (restricted) or Aaron Gordon (restricted). Paying post-recovery DeMarcus Cousins wouldn't guarantee anything. Jordan would be a low-risk acquisition if he were on an expiring contract, but sniffing around him in free agency, with a multiyear commitment, is a different story.

Signing anyone of significance would consign the Mavericks to a tighter timeline—a risk unto itself with Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. learning the ropes. They need to be sure they're spending on the right players. And they can't be. Those investments aren't out there. Not this summer. So even if they get their guy(s), the Mavericks won't promise themselves much of anything.