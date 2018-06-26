DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Star 'Weighing' Opting In to Help Deal to Mavericks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 09: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on from the bench in the second half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on April 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan may reportedly opt into the final year of his contract before Friday's deadline and allow the organization to seek trade offers.

On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Dallas Mavericks, who Jordan snubbed to re-sign with the Clips in 2015, are among the potential landing spots.            

                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

