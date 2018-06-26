DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Star 'Weighing' Opting In to Help Deal to Mavericks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan may reportedly opt into the final year of his contract before Friday's deadline and allow the organization to seek trade offers.

On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Dallas Mavericks, who Jordan snubbed to re-sign with the Clips in 2015, are among the potential landing spots.

