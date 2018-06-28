Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 29 Broadcast

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Week 2 of the Big3 season has arrived, and we'll get one matchup with two undefeated teams in Power and 3's Company.

Through the first week, Ricky Davis of Ghost Ballers is leading the league in scoring, after he dropped 21 points in a 50-48 loss to the 3 Headed Monsters.

Remember, the first team to score 50 wins if they're also leading by two.

This season brought plenty of new faces to the Big3 league, such as Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Chris Andersen, Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Baron Davis.



Of those players, Baron Davis made the most of his first game, dropping 17 points and also grabbing nine rebounds for 3's Company.

With Week 2 coming up, let's take a look at who's playing who, the rosters of the teams and where to watch the games.

It's good to get a breather from the NBA offseason and enjoy the half-court game.

Big3 Week 2 Schedule

Date: Friday, June 29

Start Time: 6:00 p.m. (local time)

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Game Schedule

Killer 3s vs. Ghost Ballers

Tri-State vs. Ball Hogs

3's Company vs. Power

3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudemire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Trilogy Looking to Bounce Back After Week 1 Loss

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After going undefeated (8-0) and winning the championship last season, Trilogy dropped their first game to Tri-State 51-34.

In Week 2, they'll be tasked with taking on 3 Headed Monsters, which features guys like Reggie Evans and Rashard Lewis, who could make for a tough time—especially Evans on the boards, as he sought out 14 of them in Week 1.

Trilogy will have their hands full keeping him off the glass, and he also dropped 17 points. Evans led the entire league in field goal percentage in 2017, so we know he can get his shots in.

This one is going to be tough for Trilogy. They'll really need to get Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington going to try to stop Evans from dominating once again.

Trilogy could possibly be looking at 0-2—something you would never have thought after watching them last season.

Undefeated Power and 3's Company Square Off

Tim Warner/Getty Images

This is the only game of the week where both teams won in Week 1.

For Power, they'll look to try to slow down Baron Davis. As mentioned earlier, he had quite the first impression with 17 points and nine boards.

However, 3's Company will also need to contain Corey Maggette, as he finished with the same amount of points and rebounds as Davis did.

We should also get a solid matchup of two big men in Chris Andersen and Drew Gooden, who are both listed at 6'10".

That's right, the "Birdman" is in the league and looking to contribute more than just four points in this one.

On paper, it's tough to predict who might win, but giving the edge to 3's Company might be the way to go. Davis is going to be tough to stop from scoring, and Power doesn't exactly have the right kind of player to match up with him and stop him, regardless of it being three-on-three.

With that said, Glen "Big Baby" Davis will also play a vital role in the outcome of this one in his first season in the league.

Statistics and information obtained from Big3.com.