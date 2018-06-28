Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 29 Broadcast

Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 29 BroadcastJune 28, 2018
Week 2 of the Big3 season has arrived, and we'll get one matchup with two undefeated teams in Power and 3's Company.
Through the first week, Ricky Davis of Ghost Ballers is leading the league in scoring, after he dropped 21 points in a 50-48 loss to the 3 Headed Monsters.
Remember, the first team to score 50 wins if they're also leading by two.
This season brought plenty of new faces to the Big3 league, such as Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Chris Andersen, Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Baron Davis.
Of those players, Baron Davis made the most of his first game, dropping 17 points and also grabbing nine rebounds for 3's Company.
With Week 2 coming up, let's take a look at who's playing who, the rosters of the teams and where to watch the games.
It's good to get a breather from the NBA offseason and enjoy the half-court game.
Big3 Week 2 Schedule
Date: Friday, June 29
Start Time: 6:00 p.m. (local time)
TV: Fox
Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Game Schedule
Killer 3s vs. Ghost Ballers
Tri-State vs. Ball Hogs
3's Company vs. Power
3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Trilogy Looking to Bounce Back After Week 1 Loss
After going undefeated (8-0) and winning the championship last season, Trilogy dropped their first game to Tri-State 51-34.
In Week 2, they'll be tasked with taking on 3 Headed Monsters, which features guys like Reggie Evans and Rashard Lewis, who could make for a tough time—especially Evans on the boards, as he sought out 14 of them in Week 1.
Trilogy will have their hands full keeping him off the glass, and he also dropped 17 points. Evans led the entire league in field goal percentage in 2017, so we know he can get his shots in.
This one is going to be tough for Trilogy. They'll really need to get Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington going to try to stop Evans from dominating once again.
Trilogy could possibly be looking at 0-2—something you would never have thought after watching them last season.
Undefeated Power and 3's Company Square Off
This is the only game of the week where both teams won in Week 1.
For Power, they'll look to try to slow down Baron Davis. As mentioned earlier, he had quite the first impression with 17 points and nine boards.
However, 3's Company will also need to contain Corey Maggette, as he finished with the same amount of points and rebounds as Davis did.
We should also get a solid matchup of two big men in Chris Andersen and Drew Gooden, who are both listed at 6'10".
That's right, the "Birdman" is in the league and looking to contribute more than just four points in this one.
On paper, it's tough to predict who might win, but giving the edge to 3's Company might be the way to go. Davis is going to be tough to stop from scoring, and Power doesn't exactly have the right kind of player to match up with him and stop him, regardless of it being three-on-three.
With that said, Glen "Big Baby" Davis will also play a vital role in the outcome of this one in his first season in the league.
Statistics and information obtained from Big3.com.
