James Harden Holds Off LeBron James, Anthony Davis for MVP in B/R Illustration

2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Right Arrow Icon

Houston Rockets guard James Harden was named NBA MVP for the first time in his career during Monday's awards show at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

He beat out both Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis for the honor.

After finishing second to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in the voting last year, Harden took his game to new heights in 2017-18.

He led the league in scoring with 30.4 points per game to go along with averages of 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds, and he was the driving force behind Houston's NBA-best record at 65-17.