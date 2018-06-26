Liverpool Transfer News: Danny Ings Set for Exit in Latest Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Danny Ings has reportedly taken the decision to leave the club this summer in search of regular first-team football.

According to Dominic Fifield of the Guardian, having spent so much time on the sidelines due to injury recently, the striker is ready to embark on a fresh challenge where he can play more consistently.

It's added that while the Reds were not actively looking to move Ings on, he "will depart with Liverpool’s blessing." It appears as though there will be plenty of interest in the former Burnley man.

"There will be suitors from Premier League clubs this time round too but, intriguingly, interest also from abroad," continued Fifield. "Inter Milan are believed to be monitoring his situation, while a trio of Bundesliga clubs—RB Leipzig, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen—could also formalise their pursuit of his services."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ings made 14 appearances for Liverpool last season, scoring one Premier League goal in the process. Having recovered from a number of major injury layoffs, it was a big relief for the player to get on the pitch.

His goal in the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion in April brought the curtain down on a frustrating few years for the player:

In 2015 Ings suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury and then at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, another ligament problem. It meant he went between October 2015 and April 2018 without starting a match in the top flight.

According to Fifield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees Ings as a useful squad player, and there were times late last season when Ings was drafted in to replace one of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah, with rotation frequent ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite that, Ings seemingly wants more time on the field. David Maddock of the Daily Mirror commended his attitude:

Late last season when Ings got in the side he showed he has something to offer still, and Liverpool will be disappointed to lose him as an option.

The 25-year-old is a hard worker, never giving defenders a second with his movement in the final third and excellent work rate.

Football writer Leanne Prescott believes the forward can go on and do well elsewhere:

Having missed so much football at a crucial stage in his development, it'll be tough for Ings to reach his potential.

But the only way he'll know for certain is by playing games on a weekly basis, something that won't happen at Liverpool with the likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah around. If he gets fit and becomes a regular at a new club, Ings may have a fine career away from Anfield yet.