Manchester United Transfer News: Marouane Fellani to Announce Decision on Future

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on April 29, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will announce a decision on his future on July 1, the day after his contract at Old Trafford comes to an end. 

Per Sky Sports' Shona Duthie, Fellaini is yet to reach an agreement with the Red Devils over a new deal, and his current contract will expire at midnight on June 30.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Belgian said: "I am not worried about my contract running out, I am used to it. I am strong enough mentally to deal with it. Soon I will say where I will be playing next season. On July 1."

                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Barcelona > Everyone Else for Sponsor Money

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona > Everyone Else for Sponsor Money

    sport.es
    via sport

    Rom's Record Destroys Ronaldo, Messi and Rooney

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Rom's Record Destroys Ronaldo, Messi and Rooney

    via men

    Man Utd Could Offer Luke Shaw New Contract

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Could Offer Luke Shaw New Contract

    via men

    Opinion: Liverpool Should Sell Salah Now 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Opinion: Liverpool Should Sell Salah Now 🤔

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com