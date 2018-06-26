Manchester United Transfer News: Marouane Fellani to Announce Decision on Future

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will announce a decision on his future on July 1, the day after his contract at Old Trafford comes to an end.

Per Sky Sports' Shona Duthie, Fellaini is yet to reach an agreement with the Red Devils over a new deal, and his current contract will expire at midnight on June 30.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Belgian said: "I am not worried about my contract running out, I am used to it. I am strong enough mentally to deal with it. Soon I will say where I will be playing next season. On July 1."

