Barcelona Reportedly Ask Lazio to 'Name the Price' for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry about Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) say Barca have been monitoring the Serbia international's progress over the last year as technical secretary and former star Eric Abidal wants to have "maximum information regarding the player."

Barcelona are said to have made the "necessary arrangements" to find out Milinkovic-Savic's valuation, or as Ullal put it, they've asked Lazio to "name the price."

The Serie A side have responded with an €80 million price tag. The Catalan giants believe that is too high for the 23-year-old, though it's also noted that Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus are also interested in him.

After a fine campaign with Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic is now starring for Serbia at the World Cup, and he put up some strong numbers as they saw off Costa Rica 1-0:

Football blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz was impressed:

His outing against Switzerland in Serbia's second match of the tournament was just his sixth international cap, and former footballer Aly Wagner cannot fathom why he has not made more appearances for the side:

Milinkovic-Savic is versatile, powerful and technically gifted, so he could make for an excellent capture.

Likewise, it's a testament to how impressive he has been that he has caught the attention of several other elite clubs, including Barca's bitter rivals Real.

Their interest will only serve to drive his price up, and if he does move on this summer it will hardly be a surprise if the fee exceeds €80 million, perhaps by some distance.

Barca will have to decide if that would make a worthwhile investment of their cash this summer, as it seems unlikely Lazio can be talked down from their valuation.