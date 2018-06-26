Barcelona Reportedly Ask Lazio to 'Name the Price' for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Barcelona Reportedly Ask Lazio to 'Name the Price' for Sergej Milinkovic-SavicJune 26, 2018
Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry about Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) say Barca have been monitoring the Serbia international's progress over the last year as technical secretary and former star Eric Abidal wants to have "maximum information regarding the player."
Barcelona are said to have made the "necessary arrangements" to find out Milinkovic-Savic's valuation, or as Ullal put it, they've asked Lazio to "name the price."
The Serie A side have responded with an €80 million price tag. The Catalan giants believe that is too high for the 23-year-old, though it's also noted that Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus are also interested in him.
After a fine campaign with Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic is now starring for Serbia at the World Cup, and he put up some strong numbers as they saw off Costa Rica 1-0:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Sergej Milinković-Savić vs. #CRC: • Most chances created (3) • Joint-most aerial duels won (4) • 2nd-most take-ons completed (4) • 4th-most clearances (4) Does a bit of everything. https://t.co/w1jg2NfurR
Football blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz was impressed:
Hesham Bilal-Hafiz @hesham786
Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most mobile 6’4 footballers I’ve ever seen. Watched him a few times now, so nimble-footed the way drifts pasts Players is amazing to watch. That overhead attempt would’ve been insane if it came off. #worldcup
His outing against Switzerland in Serbia's second match of the tournament was just his sixth international cap, and former footballer Aly Wagner cannot fathom why he has not made more appearances for the side:
Aly Wagner @alywagner
Wrap your head around the fact that Serbia’s previous manager didn’t fancy Milinkovic-Savic.
Milinkovic-Savic is versatile, powerful and technically gifted, so he could make for an excellent capture.
Likewise, it's a testament to how impressive he has been that he has caught the attention of several other elite clubs, including Barca's bitter rivals Real.
Their interest will only serve to drive his price up, and if he does move on this summer it will hardly be a surprise if the fee exceeds €80 million, perhaps by some distance.
Barca will have to decide if that would make a worthwhile investment of their cash this summer, as it seems unlikely Lazio can be talked down from their valuation.
