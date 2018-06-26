Germany vs. Mexico: Get Hyped

Neil WelchFeatured Columnist IJune 26, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Germany and Mexico collide in an eagerly anticipated World Cup clash on Sunday, 17th June.

The Group E encounter puts the reigning champions against one of the best sides North America has to offer.

El Tri will be looking towards Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela as players to make a difference, while Joachim Low’s side has plenty of creativity in their armoury with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos dictating from midfield.

Related

    Iran Boss Rages After Ronaldo Elbow

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Iran Boss Rages After Ronaldo Elbow

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    How 120 Seconds of VAR Chaos Changed Two Games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How 120 Seconds of VAR Chaos Changed Two Games

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Morocco Star Slams Video Ref

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Morocco Star Slams Video Ref

    via mirror

    How the World Cup Has Brought Argentina to Tears

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How the World Cup Has Brought Argentina to Tears

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report