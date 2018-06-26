JaVale McGee on Free Agency: 'Hopefully' I'm with Warriors for Rest of My Career

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JaVale McGee has become a useful role player for the Golden State Warriors, so it comes as little surprise the 30-year-old center wants to remain in the Bay Area this summer as he approaches free agency.

"I haven't thought about [another team] mainly because, hopefully, in my mind, I'm a Warrior for the rest of my career," McGee said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "If that happens, it would be a blessing."

