JaVale McGee on Free Agency: 'Hopefully' I'm with Warriors for Rest of My Career

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 115-108. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JaVale McGee has become a useful role player for the Golden State Warriors, so it comes as little surprise the 30-year-old center wants to remain in the Bay Area this summer as he approaches free agency.

"I haven't thought about [another team] mainly because, hopefully, in my mind, I'm a Warrior for the rest of my career," McGee said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "If that happens, it would be a blessing."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Harden Wins MVP in a Landslide Over LBJ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Wins MVP in a Landslide Over LBJ

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Beats Out Bron, AD to Finally Win MVP 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Beats Out Bron, AD to Finally Win MVP 🏆

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The Beard Is the Real MVP 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Beard Is the Real MVP 🛒

    Bleacherreportshop
    via Bleacherreportshop

    Casey Beats Out Stevens, Snyder for COY 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Casey Beats Out Stevens, Snyder for COY 📝

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report