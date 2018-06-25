Patriots' Tom Brady Voted No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 List for 2nd Year in a Row

Stew Milne/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been voted the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers.

The NFL's Top 100 list wrapped up on Monday night, and it should come as little surprise that the reigning MVP grabbed the top spot (even if he is 40 years old):

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell rounded out the top five. Of note, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley finished sixth, while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who was limited to just seven games because of injury) came in 10th.

As good as those players may have been last year, players around the NFL believe Brady is on another level. Playing in his 18th season, the future Hall of Famer showed no signs of slowing down in 2017.

He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for a league-leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Not only that, but he led New England to its 15th trip to the playoffs in 17 seasons and its eighth Super Bowl appearance during that same span.

Although the Patriots fell to Nick Foles and the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, 41-33, Brady set a Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards. At 40.

There has been no shortage of drama in New England since last season, with ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham reporting that there is a power struggle between Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. Through it all, though, the veteran quarterback just keeps on picking apart defenses and piling up the wins.