Bill Russell Flips the Bird at Charles Barkley During 2018 NBA Awards Show

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

Bill Russell arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell certainly has a unique way of reciprocating the love when someone thanks him.

During the 2018 NBA Awards Show on Monday night, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley thanked Russell while at the mic. Well, the 84-year-old Hall of Famer got the internet buzzing with an NSFW reaction:

The 11-time champ's explanation?

OK then.

