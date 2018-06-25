Bill Russell Flips the Bird at Charles Barkley During 2018 NBA Awards Show

Bill Russell Flips the Bird at Charles Barkley During 2018 NBA Awards ShowJune 26, 2018
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell certainly has a unique way of reciprocating the love when someone thanks him.
During the 2018 NBA Awards Show on Monday night, Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley thanked Russell while at the mic. Well, the 84-year-old Hall of Famer got the internet buzzing with an NSFW reaction:
The 11-time champ's explanation?
TheBillRussell @RealBillRussell
Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards https://t.co/0zQLvWhuKi
OK then.
