Report: Danny Green Exercises $10M Spurs Contract Option for 2018-19

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 16: Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

While Kawhi Leonard's future in San Antonio is uncertain, Danny Green has reportedly committed to the Spurs for at least one more season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Green has exercised his $10 million player option for the 2018-19 season.

The option was part of the four-year, $40 million deal he signed during the summer of 2015.

Green bounced around the NBA and the then-D-League after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with a second-round pick in 2009, but he found his long-term home in San Antonio. The 31-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game this past season.

That type of versatility can't be undervalued, as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has noted.

"He's a pretty special guy," Popovich said, via Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News. "People don't notice him a whole lot, I guess. But maybe they're beginning to (because the media) is asking the questions, so I guess that means somebody has noticed."

While Green considered declining his option to seek long-term security, he ultimately decided to opt in.

"I think longevity is the key for must guys especially for guys that are getting older," Green told Young in May. "But there is a lot of options that come into play and (a long-term deal) has crossed my mind."

Perhaps staying in Popovich's system was comforting enough for Green to forgo free agency. Perhaps the $10 million was too good to pass up, as ESPN's Bobby Marks projected that the guard's market would be around $8.6 million.

Then again, maybe the winning culture is all he cares about:

Green has never gotten the amount of attention Leonard, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili have received. He set an NBA Finals record for three-pointers in a series back in 2013, and he shot 47.5 percent from beyond the arc during the Spurs' championship run in 2014.

