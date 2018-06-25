Spain Top Group B with 2-2 Draw vs Morocco, Will Face Russia in Round of 16

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 25, 2018

KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: Iago Aspas of Spain celebrates with teammate Sergio Ramos after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Spain and Morocco at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 25, 2018 in Kaliningrad, Russia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spain and Morocco played out a 2-2 draw as Group B reached its conclusion at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday.  

The result means Spain finish finish top of the group and progress to the knockout stages while Morocco finish bottom with just one point.

  

What's Next

Spain will face Russia in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Morocco will return to action in September when they resume qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations with a clash against Malawi.

