Mexico vs. Sweden: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Mexico vs. Sweden: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018June 26, 2018
Mexico and Sweden meet at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday with both teams still able to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.
Group F leaders Mexico are in a strong position with six points from two games and only need a point to confirm their place in the last 16.
Sweden can qualify if they beat Mexico and Germany lose to South Korea. If Sweden and Germany both win, the group will be decided on goal difference.
Date: Wednesday, June 27
Time: 7 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET
TV Info: Live on BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)
Live Stream: BBC Sport Live (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)
Team News
Both Mexico and Sweden have no injury problems or suspensions ahead of the game and are expected to field their strongest teams with qualification still up for grabs.
Mexico Still Have Work To Do
Mexico may have beaten Germany and South Korea already, but they still have work to do to guarantee their place in the last 16.
El Tri know a point will be enough, and they should be confident against a Sweden side who suffered a demoralising late defeat to Germany last time out.
Digital journalist Iain Strachan has been impressed with Mexico:
Iain Strachan @IainStrachan
Mexico deservedly lead after Carlos Vela's penalty following a handball against Jang Hyun-soo. It's been a flying start from Juan Carlos Osorio's team. They're coherent, aggressive, winning the ball back and using it well. The best team I've seen here yet, including Brazil
Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela look as though they have the pace and skill to cause Sweden problems.
Goal showed Hernandez's impressive international goalscoring record:
Goal @goal
Mexico all-time top-scorer Javier Hernandez nets a historic 50th goal against South Korea – and now makes it three consecutive World Cups that he has scored in. 🇲🇽🏆 Take a bow. 👏 https://t.co/ooCZaO3YKg
Mexico have been one of the brightest teams in the tournament so far, and they look as though they have the ability to make a mark on this World Cup.
Sweden Must Bounce Back After Germany Loss
Sweden looked on course to knock Germany out of the World Cup after going 1-0 up against the defending champions last time out. However, Joachim Low's side hit back and secured a 2-1 win with virtually the last kick of the game.
Midfielder Jimmy Durmaz conceded the free-kick from which Toni Kroos netted the winner, and he has since received racial abuse on social media, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).
The Sweden squad have shown their support for Durmaz:
B/R Football @brfootball
Sweden’s squad join @JimmyDurmaz21 to give a powerful statement against racist abuse following their defeat to Germany https://t.co/Yb1sRY7Xx2
That unity will be needed on Wednesday as Sweden bid to make it through to the knockout stages. Beating Mexico looks a tough ask for Sweden who have been defensively solid but lacking in ideas going forward.
