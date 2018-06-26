Mexico vs. Sweden: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Mexico and Sweden meet at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday with both teams still able to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Group F leaders Mexico are in a strong position with six points from two games and only need a point to confirm their place in the last 16.

Sweden can qualify if they beat Mexico and Germany lose to South Korea. If Sweden and Germany both win, the group will be decided on goal difference.

Date: Wednesday, June 27

Time: 7 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC Sport Live (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Team News

Both Mexico and Sweden have no injury problems or suspensions ahead of the game and are expected to field their strongest teams with qualification still up for grabs.

Mexico Still Have Work To Do

Mexico may have beaten Germany and South Korea already, but they still have work to do to guarantee their place in the last 16.

El Tri know a point will be enough, and they should be confident against a Sweden side who suffered a demoralising late defeat to Germany last time out.

Digital journalist Iain Strachan has been impressed with Mexico:

Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela look as though they have the pace and skill to cause Sweden problems.

Goal showed Hernandez's impressive international goalscoring record:

Mexico have been one of the brightest teams in the tournament so far, and they look as though they have the ability to make a mark on this World Cup.

Sweden Must Bounce Back After Germany Loss

Sweden looked on course to knock Germany out of the World Cup after going 1-0 up against the defending champions last time out. However, Joachim Low's side hit back and secured a 2-1 win with virtually the last kick of the game.

Midfielder Jimmy Durmaz conceded the free-kick from which Toni Kroos netted the winner, and he has since received racial abuse on social media, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).



The Sweden squad have shown their support for Durmaz:

That unity will be needed on Wednesday as Sweden bid to make it through to the knockout stages. Beating Mexico looks a tough ask for Sweden who have been defensively solid but lacking in ideas going forward.