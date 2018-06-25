NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Tried to Deal Eric Bledsoe, Matthew Dellavedova

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Although no NBA veterans were traded during the 2018 NBA draft last Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks were at least trying to complete a deal.

On Sunday, Gery Woelfel reported on Woelfel's Press Box that the team attempted to trade guards Eric Bledsoe and Matthew Dellavedova. Last year's first-round pick, D.J. Wilson, is also reportedly on the trade block.

Milwaukee was also heavily involved in trade discussions for their No. 17 pick, with both the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers considering a move, before it landed on Donte DiVincenzo, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

By selecting the Villanova guard, however, the Bucks added some valuable depth in the backcourt to join Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell and others.

It also potentially made at least one of Bledsoe and Dellavedova expendable.

Dellavedova is two seasons into the four-year, $38.4 million deal signed with the Bucks after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers win an NBA title in 2016. However, his role has diminished in Milwaukee, and he only averaged 4.3 points in 18.7 minutes per game last season.

With $9.6 million owed to the reserve point guard in each of the next two campaigns, it might be difficult to find a buyer.

On the other hand, Bledsoe comes on a more reasonable $15 million salary for next season before hitting free agency. The 28-year-old point guard averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 assists per game in Milwaukee after a November trade from the Phoenix Suns.

Although he has spent less than a year with the Bucks, the organization could be looking for someone who will remain under team control for more seasons.