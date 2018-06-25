LaMelo Ball Drops 38 as LA Beats Seattle in LaVar Ball's JBA League

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball's JBA career has begun with two straight wins.

Ball finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Niles Malone had 48, as Los Angeles earned a 150-145 win over Seattle on Sunday.

While the youngest son of JBA founder LaVar Ball nearly had a triple-double, his performance was a mixed bag. He fouled out with just over eight minutes remaining in the contest after picking up a couple of bad push-off fouls. Defense also remains a work-in-progress for Ball—and for nearly every player on the floor.

The pace was relentless for both sides throughout, with teams often emphasizing jacking up shots over making the most sound basketball play. The result was a ton of highs and lows, flashes of potential followed by bad air balls.

Gregory Floyd had a monster double-double for the second straight game and has emerged as a promising force on the boards. He followed a 34-point, 17-rebound opening game by posting a 30-30 game that will go down in the early JBA record books.

Malone was the key to keeping Los Angeles ahead after LaMelo fouled out. His relentless desire to score is almost LaMelo-esque, and the pair had combined with 39 shots when the two sides went into the locker room. Malone looked good down the stretch leading the office.

The Seattle team was led by Jerrel Springer, who finished with 48 points.

Seattle's next game is June 28 against Atlanta. Los Angeles plays New York on June 29.

LaVar Ball and Co. are surely hoping LaMelo will be available down the stretch against New York.