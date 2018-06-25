NBA Free Agents 2018: Latest Rumors on Notable Stars Hitting Open Market

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The NBA draft is in the rearview mirror, and the 2018 offseason's main event (free agency) is now rapidly approaching.

Some of the game's best players should be hitting the free-agent market, which could once again dramatically change the league's competitive landscape.

Here's a look at some of the latest rumors around the league.

LeBron James

Sam Amick of USA Today dropped some information regarding Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' potential plans:

"The Lakers are widely seen as the greatest threat to lure James away from his home state, with other suitors like the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers appearing to be long shots at this point. But the notion of him heading to Los Angeles without another co-star in tow, of leaving the East after eight consecutive Finals appearances to play in a Western Conference where Golden State and Houston have proven their prowess, is widely viewed as lunacy."

That co-star Amick referenced could very well be Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, although it looks like OKC has a solid chance to retain him (more on that in a second).

However, James landing in L.A. makes a lot of sense: He'd be in charge of a young team on the rise that is loaded with talent. James also wouldn't be tasked with ball-handling and scoring duties nearly as much with point guard Lonzo Ball largely handling the former and players such as forwards Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram chipping in to help with the latter task.

At this point, it seems like it's head for L.A. and its better supporting cast or stay at home in Cleveland for LeBron. If George is convinced to head to L.A., the guess here is the edge goes to the Lakers.

Of note, Brian Windhorst of ESPN has put some numbers on the situation, telling Zach Lowe of ESPN on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Hoopshype) that he has the chances at 51 percent L.A, 40 percent Cleveland and nine percent Philadelphia.

Paul George

Amick also had some interesting information on George:

"Even with the Thunder coming just two losses away from missing the playoffs, and then falling to Utah in six games during their first-round matchup, there is all sorts of optimism in Oklahoma City that George will re-sign. Conversely, there's pessimism in James' camp that George would leave Oklahoma City."

Although the Thunder improved by just one regular-season win this past season even with the additions of George and Carmelo Anthony, the team was dealt a massive blow when defensive stalwart Andre Roberson with a ruptured left patellar tendon midseason.

It looks like Roberson is on track to return for next season, per Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman, and it would be interesting to see how a starting lineup of George, Roberson, center Steven Adams, point guard Russell Westbrook and power forward Carmelo Anthony fares for a full campaign. In fact, according to NBA.com, that lineup was fourth in the league in plus-minus among lineups that started at least 20 games in 2017-18.

Although heading to Los Angeles is undoubtedly an intriguing opportunity for George, who is from southern California, it wouldn't be shocking to see him stick in OKC.

DeAndre Jordan

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times shed some light on Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan's potential free-agent status:

If Jordan opts out of his deal, perhaps the Dallas Mavericks could be an option. The Mavs and Jordan had agreed to terms on a free-agent contract in 2015, but thanks in part to some convincing from Clippers players and brass, he ended up going back to L.A. before signing the deal.

Mike Fisher of 247 Sports reported on the possibility, saying that "the Mavs have, a source tells me, decided to let bygones be bygones. And why? Well, they do need a center."

Jordan is in a strange spot in L.A. He's the last member of the Lob City era, with the other three core members of that group (Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, J.J. Redick) now elsewhere. The team is in rebuilding mode and has a ton of cap space in future years (of note, the books are almost entirely clear in 2019-20, per HoopsHype).

Also, the Clips don't look like they are close to competing for a championship any time soon barring the acquisition of some big-time free agents or breakout performances from draft picks. Ultimately, it might behoove Jordan to head elsewhere.

Dallas looks like a more intriguing fit than the Clips right now, especially with Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic now in the mix. He and Jordan could form an incredible team, with Doncic feeding lobs to Jordan a la Chris Paul earlier this decade. Despite what happened three years ago, it's possible Dallas could be a fit.

Clint Capela and DeMarcus Cousins

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer provided some context on the biggest NBA draft trade of the night, and in addition, he also noted the Mavericks' interest in a few top free-agent centers:

"That's the logic [obtaining future assets] (Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk) used in the biggest trade of the night: trading the No. 3 pick (Slovenian point forward Luka Doncic) to the Dallas Mavericks for No. 5 (Oklahoma point guard Young) and a top-five-protected 2019 first-rounder that will become fully unprotected in 2023. However, based on Dallas' desire to pursue free agents like DeMarcus Cousins or Clint Capela this summer, per sources, there's a chance that protected pick conveys next year."

The Mavs filled a big need by trading for Doncic, a Swiss Army knife who has immense potential and should help the team in a variety of areas. But Dallas needs to look toward the future in the frontcourt, especially with big man (and future Hall of Famer) Dirk Nowitzki turning 40 years old.

Dallas also finished last in the NBA in rebounding differential and need someone to turn that deficit around. Both Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins could help in those endeavors: Per Basketball Reference, Capela was fifth among starting centers in total rebound percentage, while Cousins was 11th. They were also both top 10 among starting centers in player efficiency rating.

It appears clear that the Mavericks will be bringing in a top center via free agency to help round out the team. It's just a matter of whom.