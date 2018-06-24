World Cup Results 2018: Scores and Updated Group Standings After Sunday

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

England started Day 11 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup by reaching the knockout phase after a 6-1 win over Panama in Group G. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium as the Three Lions set up a decisive encounter with Belgium on Thursday to determine who wins the group.

The winner will face the runner-up in Group H in the last 16. It could well be Colombia after the South American nation condemned Poland to an early exit from the competition.

Radamel Falcao, Juan Cuadrado and Yerry Mina scored as Los Cafeteros won 3-0 in Kazan. The victory puts Colombia on three points, but still trailing Japan and Senegal who drew 2-2, a result good enough to see both nations continue to lead the way in the standings.

Group G (Goal Difference and Points)

1. England: +6, 6

2. Belgium: +6, 6

3. Tunisia: -4, 0

4. Panama: -8, 0

Group H

1. Japan: +1, 4

2. Senegal: +1, 4

3. Colombia: +2, 3

4. Poland: -4, 0

Kane Stars as England Dominate

Just as they did against Tunisia, England set a fast pace early on when they met Panama. Yet unlike against Tunisia, the Three Lions managed to take most of the many chances they created.

It helped to have Kane in a typically ruthless mood. The Tottenham Hotspur striker struck twice from the penalty spot to help build a 5-0 lead before the break.

Kane was also aided by his share of luck, particularly when a shot from Ruben Loftus-Cheek deflected off his back foot in the 62nd minute to net England's sixth.

The goal may have come about from a scrappy, fortunate finish, but the build-up showed England getting comfortable with the stylish, possession-based game favoured by coach Gareth Southgate:

While Kane finding the net was no surprise, two goals for John Stones surely rated as something of a shock. In fairness, the Manchester City centre-back took both well, powering in emphatic headers from close range.

Yet the goal of the match was undoubtedly Jesse Lingard's terrific curled shot nine minutes before the break. It came after a smart link-up with Raheem Sterling, whose intelligent runs off the ball caused Panama problems from the start.

There was still time for Felipe Baloy to make history by netting Panama's first goal at a World Cup.

The late blip aside, England showcased the burgeoning fluidity and cutting edge in attacking areas sure to make them a threat in the last 16. Having a striker like Kane ensures the increasingly attractive approach play should have a finish more often than not.

Southgate's men still need to avoid defeat against Belgium to win the group, with things so close a rare factor could be used to separate the two:

Wherever they finish, the Three Lions have enough proficiency up top to feel confident about eventually securing a place in the quarter-final.

Senegal and Japan Still in the Mix

While Kane and Co. are already through, Senegal and Japan will have to wait after sharing four goals at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Senegal had goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima to thank for their opening goal, after the nervy Japan stopper's punch sent the ball cannoning off Liverpool forward Sadio Mane:

To their credit, the Blue Samurai battled back and eventually equalised through the impressive Takashi Inui on 34 minutes. The winger who recently agreed to join Real Betis from Eibar showcased some neat touches, classy close control and a dangerous shot from the edge of the area.

Inui should have put Japan ahead when he broke off the left again in the 64th minute, only to see his first-time effort glance off the bar. It would prove to be a costly miss when Senegal went in front seven minutes later.

The goal came from Moussa Wague and made some World Cup history in the process:

Senegal couldn't hold onto the lead, though, as Japan continued stringing together passes in quick one- and two-touch combinations. Yet for all their attractive football, the Blue Samurai still needed Senegal goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye to flap at a cross and leave substitute Keisuke Honda with the simplest of finishes.

Heroics off the bench are becoming common for Honda:

Like Wague, the 32-year-old achieved a milestone by finding the net:

Honda's goal means both teams will need at least a point to qualify for the next phase when they play their final group matches on Thursday.

Poland 0-3 Colombia

Colombia were found wanting during their first game due to a lack creative nous while James Rodriguez wasn't fit enough to start. So it was fitting Rodriguez, the top scorer at 2014's World Cup in Brazil, played the pass to begin his nation's rout of Poland.

Rodriguez chipped a deft cross for Mina to head in five minutes before the break. The former had been played in by Juan Fernando Quintero, who was superb throughout.

Quintero was at the heart of things when Colombia doubled their lead in the 70th minute, threading a delightful pass through for Falcao to race clear and finish.

The 32-year-old striker has never had a problem finding the net at club level, but hasn't had the best of times at World Cups:

As for Quintero, the Porto loanee is a mercurial talent, but one who has already left his mark on the tournament:

Quintero is having a similar impact to the one Rodriguez enjoyed four years ago, but there is no doubt the latter is still his country's main man. It was his angled and weighted pass that sent Cuadrado away to score the third.

Based on how they play when their key creators are fit and involved, Los Cafeteros can reach the last 16 and beyond.

First, Colombia will have to beat Senegal to make sure. Before then, attention will turn to Spain and Portugal's attempts to progress from Group B.