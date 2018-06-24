World Cup 2018 Scores: Sunday's Results and Monday's Schedule

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

England secured their place in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 6-1 thrashing of Panama on Sunday, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate's side complete their group campaign on Thursday, when they face Belgium. That match will decide which team finishes top of Group G.

Sunday's Latest Results

England 6-1 Panama

Japan vs. Senegal, 8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Monday's Schedule

5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A)

6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A)

8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Spain vs. Morocco (Group B)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Iran vs. Portugal (Group B)

Kane Leads England to Biggest-Ever World Cup Win

England head into the knockout stages after claiming their biggest-ever win at a major tournament, per WhoScored.com:

Defender John Stones sent the Three Lions on their way, heading home on eight minutes after being left completely unmarked at a corner.

Kane notched his first from the penalty spot after Jesse Lingard was brought down in the area. The Manchester United man then curled a brilliant effort into the top corner from outside the box for England's third.

The goals continued to flow in a one-sided first half, with Stones finishing off a well-worked set-piece routine before Kane slotted home his second from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Former goalkeeper David Preece offered his view on England's display:

Kane completed his hat-trick just after the hour mark, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot deflected off the England striker and beat goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.

Match of the Day showed how Kane now leads the race for the Golden Boot:

Panama managed to pull a goal back, their first strike at a World Cup, but it was only a consolation. They were well beaten and are out of the tournament.

Dale Johnson at ESPN FC showed how the group will be decided:

England and Belgium meet at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Thursday, while Panama will complete their campaign against Tunisia, with both teams still searching for their first points of the tournament.