NBA Awards Show 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Candidates, Predictions

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The season-long debate over which players are the best in the NBA comes to a close Monday night at the 2018 NBA awards.

After plenty of back-and-forth on social media between fans, teams and even players, the best in each of the six major categories will be crowned at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Most Valuable Player is the biggest honor up for grabs Monday, but the ceremony will also honor the top coach, rookie, sixth man, defender and the most improved player.

While it's easy to choose the winners for a handful of the awards, there are a few that have two or three deserving honorees, which could lead to a tight vote.

2018 NBA Awards Info

Date: Monday, June 25

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com or TNT app

Candidates and Predictions

Most Valuable Player

Candidates: Anthony Davis (New Orleans), James Harden (Houston), LeBron James (Cleveland)

LeBron James is the established candidate of the three finalists for Most Valuable Player, but there's a good chance he'll be shutout of the honor for the fifth straight year.

Given the seasons James Harden and Anthony Davis had with their respective teams, the MVP should stay in the Western Conference, with James being the last Eastern Conference player to win it.

Harden led the NBA in scoring with 30.4 points per game, a total that was more than two points better than Davis and James.

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The 28-year-old's candidacy is strengthened by Houston's improvement that led to a Western Conference Finals showdown with the champion Golden State Warriors.

Harden was one of the most well-rounded players in the NBA, as he averaged 8.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in addition to his league-leading points per contest total.

If it wasn't for Harden's phenomenal season, Davis would've been the clear-cut favorite for MVP, as he averaged a double-double with 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, and he even chipped in 2.3 assists per contest.

Prediction: Harden

Rookie of the Year

Candidates: Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia), Jayson Tatum (Boston)

The social media back-and-forth between the camps of Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons should heat up once again Monday when the Rookie of the Year is announced.

Uncredited/Associated Press

Mitchell burst onto the scene with a dynamic rookie campaign after being selected 13th overall and traded from Denver to Utah.

The Jazz benefited greatly from the addition of the Louisville product, as he averaged over 20 points per game and went on a tremendous individual scoring run while Utah won 11 games in a row in January and February.

During that run, Mitchell reached the 20-point mark on seven occasions, including a 40-point performance against Phoenix February 2.

Simmons impressed in his first season at full strength, as he averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for a Philadelphia team on the rise.

Lost in the conversation is Boston's Jayson Tatum, who stepped into a more important role when Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward went down with season-ending injuries.

Although he was a key piece for Brad Stevens' team, Tatum didn't have a dynamic season in the points column like Mitchell to steal the award away from the Utah rookie.

Prediction: Mitchell

6th Man Award

Candidates: Eric Gordon (Houston), Fred VanVleet (Toronto), Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers)

Lou Williams should have his name etched on the Sixth Man Award for the second time in four years.

Williams was more valuable to the Los Angeles Clippers than Eric Gordon in Houston, who won the award a year ago, and Toronto's Fred VanVleet.

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

In his 13th season in the NBA, Williams reached a career high in points per game at 22.6, and he recorded the fourth field-goal percentage of over 43 percent, which was the first time he achieved that since the 2009-10 season.

Although he led the Clippers in points per game, Williams started 19 of the 79 games he featured in, which kept him in contention for the Sixth Man honor.

Gordon and VanVleet were key parts of their respective teams, but they featured in a supporting role to superstars, while Williams was the standout scorer on a team in the middle of a transition.

Prediction: Williams

Defensive Player of the Year

Candidates: Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Rudy Gobert (Utah)

Although he played 56 games, Rudy Gobert is in contention to win Defensive Player of the Year because of the impact he had while on the hardwood for the Jazz.

The Frenchman snuffed out plenty of drives to the hoop and forced opponents to rely much more on the three-point shot than they normally would.

Joel Embiid and Davis are solid options for the award as well, as they both changed games with their height in the paint.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If Gobert played close to a full 82 games, he'd be a lock for the award because of the amount of field-goal attempts he altered.

Our nod goes to Embiid, whose defensive presence forced opponents into carefully choosing the times to cut into the paint. The big man out of Kansas also helped the Sixers improve as a whole on their way to making the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Prediction: Embiid

Most Improved Player

Candidates: Clint Capela (Houston), Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn), Victor Oladipo (Indiana)

With all due respect to Clint Capela and Spencer Dinwiddie, the Most Improved Player has Victor Oladipo's name written all over it in Sharpie.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers shooting guard took a step from budding star to superstar in his first full season with the Eastern Conference team.

Oladipo improved his points per game total by close to eight, and he produced the best field-goal percentage and three-point shooting mark of his career.

All of Oladipo's individual success translated to the rest of the team, as the Pacers challenged James and the Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Prediction: Oladipo

Coach of the Year

Candidates: Dwane Casey (Toronto), Quin Snyder (Utah), Brad Stevens (Boston)

We could witness an all-time awkward moment at the NBA awards if Dwane Casey, who was fired after the season by the Raptors and consequently hired by Detroit, wins Coach of the Year.

Casey is deserving of the honor after guiding the Raptors to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the franchise was unable to take advantage of home court, as it got swept by the Cavaliers in the second round.

Brad Stevens might be more deserving of the honor because of the job he did in Boston with his two best players sidelined with season-ending injuries.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Stevens got the Celtics to believe in one another, and they came one win shy of advancing to the NBA Finals.

Quin Snyder is worthy of the honor as well, as he helped the Jazz move up in the Western Conference hierarchy, but his achievements are trumped by the adversity Stevens faced and the success the former Butler coach attained.

Prediction: Stevens

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.