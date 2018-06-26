One Nightmare Scenario for Every 2019 Top-10 CFB Recruiting Class

0 of 10

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Clemson has one of the best recruiting classes in the nation once again, but how much sleep do you suppose head coach Dabo Swinney is losing over the possibility of yet another class thin on offensive linemen?

Before you start with the "Well, actually" retorts, we are well aware that every college football coach's recruiting nightmare is a sudden flurry of decommitments, which would completely undo the foundation they have worked so hard to put together.

But there's no point in reiterating that point for each of these teams. Rather, we're only interested in suggesting realistic nightmare scenarios—only one of which involves a current commit potentially flipping.

For many of these teams, the nightmare is a possible positional dilemma. The powerhouse that is Clemson could fall to pieces if it continues to whiff on offensive linemen. Oklahoma and Texas A&M both need to beef up their secondaries. And Notre Dame is targeting so many wide receivers that it would be downright embarrassing to miss on all of them.

But for others, the nightmare would be failing to live up to usual expectations, in spite of already sitting pretty in the top 10.

The following 2019 rankings are based on recruiting team rankings on 247Sports and are current through the morning of June 24.