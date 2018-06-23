Nigeria, Wolverhampton Keeper Carl Ikeme Announces Leukaemia in Full Remission

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced he is in "complete remission" from Leukaemia.

The 32-year-old stopper shared the update on his condition on Twitter:

Premier League side Wolves responded with best wishes for the player, who has been on the books since 2003:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.