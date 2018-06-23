Nigeria, Wolverhampton Keeper Carl Ikeme Announces Leukaemia in Full Remission

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14:Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on January 14, 2017 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced he is in "complete remission" from Leukaemia.

The 32-year-old stopper shared the update on his condition on Twitter:

Premier League side Wolves responded with best wishes for the player, who has been on the books since 2003:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

