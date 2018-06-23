Nigeria, Wolverhampton Keeper Carl Ikeme Announces Leukaemia in Full Remission

Nigeria, Wolverhampton Keeper Carl Ikeme Announces Leukaemia in Full RemissionJune 23, 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced he is in "complete remission" from Leukaemia.
The 32-year-old stopper shared the update on his condition on Twitter:
Carl Ikeme @Carl_Ikeme
After a year of intense chemotherapy I would like to share that I am in complete REMISSION. I still have hurdles to pass to be cured,but hopefully I can move on with some normality! I would like to thank everyone for there support over the past year. Thank you❤️ #Grateful🙏🏽
Premier League side Wolves responded with best wishes for the player, who has been on the books since 2003:
Wolves @Wolves
There have been some fantastic moments this year but this by far tops them all. We're all delighted for you, @Carl_Ikeme. See you soon. 💛🖤 https://t.co/LSziPGIGEB
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
