Clyde Drexler Hypes BIG3, Says Nate Robinson, Amar'e Stoudemire Should Be in NBA

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

FILE - In this July 16, 2017, file photo, Big3 basketball team Power coach Clyde Drexler looks on during a game against the Ghost Ballers in Philadelphia. Hall of Fame basketball player Clyde Drexler is the new commissioner of the Big3 league. He's signed a three-year deal as commissioner, the Big3 announced Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)
RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer and BIG3 commissioner Clyde Drexler talked up the new season of the three-on-three league in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday.

Drexler believes 12 to 15 players in BIG3 could conceivably be on NBA rosters:

Drexler mentioned several players and specifically said that guard Nate Robinson and big man Amar'e Stoudemire should still be in the NBA.

         

