Clyde Drexler Hypes BIG3, Says Nate Robinson, Amar'e Stoudemire Should Be in NBA

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer and BIG3 commissioner Clyde Drexler talked up the new season of the three-on-three league in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday.

Drexler believes 12 to 15 players in BIG3 could conceivably be on NBA rosters:

Drexler mentioned several players and specifically said that guard Nate Robinson and big man Amar'e Stoudemire should still be in the NBA.

