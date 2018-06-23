Master P: LiAngelo Ball Should Return to School, Questions LaVar's Predictions

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LaVar Ball's master plan of getting all three of his sons to the Los Angeles Lakers took a hit on Thursday night when LiAngelo Ball went undrafted. And Percy "Master P" Miller's advice to the middle Ball brother would be to continue his education.

"I would go back [to school]," Master P told TMZ Sports. "It just shows you that LaVar doesn't have that magic ball like he thought he had because he said [all three of his sons] were going to the Lakers."

The Lakers also have no plans to include LiAngelo on their Summer League team, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com:

While LiAngelo could seek to continue his professional career in Europe, Master P reemphasized the value of education.

"Education is so important, and you have to have something to fall back on," Master P said. "I think if he had gotten drafted, people wouldn't think like that. But now that he didn't get drafted, people are gonna throw that in his face, say, 'Well, what's your backup plan?'"