Dennis Rodman: Michael Jordan Declined Kim Jong-un's Invitation

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman first visited North Korea in 2013, joining the Harlem Globetrotters on a basketball tour. But he wasn't dictator Kim Jong-un's first choice.

"Basically, he asked Michael Jordan first, and Michael Jordan said 'No,'" Rodman told TMZ Sports. "So then he asked about me, and I said 'Yes.' That's how it all started."

