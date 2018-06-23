Dennis Rodman: Michael Jordan Declined Kim Jong-un's Invitation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

TOPSHOT - Retired American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the press as he arrives at Changi International airport ahead of US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 11, 2018. - North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US President calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)
ADEK BERRY/Getty Images

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman first visited North Korea in 2013, joining the Harlem Globetrotters on a basketball tour. But he wasn't dictator Kim Jong-un's first choice.

"Basically, he asked Michael Jordan first, and Michael Jordan said 'No,'" Rodman told TMZ Sports. "So then he asked about me, and I said 'Yes.' That's how it all started."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

