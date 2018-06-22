Lito Sheppard's Car Vandalized by Jabar Gaffney, Girlfriend in Jacksonville

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Lito Sheppard recently was the target of vehicle vandalism, and the suspect happens to be his former high school and college teammate, Jabar Gaffney.

According to First Coast News, Gaffney and his girlfriend allegedly vandalized Sheppard's car while he was eating in a restaurant in Jacksonville Beach. Sheppard did not realize his car had been tampered with until the drive home, and he ultimately had to get his car towed to a repair shop.

News4Jax provided footage of the vandalism:

The police report, obtained by First Coast News, detailed the incident:

"Gaffney retrieved some type of tool and a container from the suspect's vehicle, walked over to the passenger's side of the victim's vehicle near the gas tank, and pried it open. Gaffney then poured an unknown substance from the container into the gas tank. ... The unknown female walked around the vehicle and stabbed all of the tires with a sharp object."

Sheppard revealed that his car suffered $14,000 worth of damage.

This is not Gaffney's first run-in with the law, however. He was arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in 2016 and again on a domestic battery charge last year.

Sheppard and Gaffney's relationship goes back decades. They played football together at Raines High School in Jacksonville and later with the Florida Gators. The two went their separate ways in the NFL, but they were both members of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006, though Gaffney was released before the season.

According to First Coast News, Sheppard acknowledged that he and Gaffney had been feuding since 2012. No further details were given, though.

Sheppard spent seven seasons in Philadelphia before spending a season with each of the New York Jets, the Minnesota Vikings and the Oakland Raiders to end his career. Gaffney appeared in a regular-season game for five teams during his 11-year career, and he was a member of the legendary 2007 New England Patriots squad that went 18-1.