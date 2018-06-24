5 Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After 2018 NBA Draft

1 of 5

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are at the proverbial fork in the road. They can either continue to build with their promising young core, or they can chase after LeBron James and a second star in free agency—possibly Paul George or Chris Paul.

There's a chance they could put together a trade package for Kawhi Leonard, which would probably involve Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball or both.

But even if they don't, they might have to create cap space. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers will have $69 million in room if they waive their rights to Julius Randle and stretch Luol Deng's contract over five years.

According to Hoops Rumors, the max contract for an NBA veteran of over 10 years is $35,350,000, meaning Paul and James would make a combined $70.7 million—roughly $2 million more than the Lakers would have room for with Marks' proposed tweaks.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported:

"While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.

To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them—even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart—if an offer blows them away."

If they do need to move a key peice, Ingram makes the most sense. They'll be able to get a better player or asset back for him, and as Ingram plays the same position as Leonard and James, he has the least value if one or both stars join the Lakers.