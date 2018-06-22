Mike Trout Finger Injury Preventing Him from Playing CF for Angels

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has served as a designated hitter the past two games rather than playing center field because of a finger injury.

According to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez, the Angels announced that Trout has a sprained right index finger and said he will be re-evaluated "in a few days."

The injury impacts Trout's ability to throw, and he said it "felt really sore" when he tried playing catch Monday.

Trout said he is unsure how the injury occurred and revealed what steps he is taking to expedite the healing process: "They just said not to throw for a couple days and see how it goes. I'm just trying to ice it and make sure it gets better."

The 26-year-old is enjoying another MVP-caliber season, as he is hitting .332/.471/.683 with 23 home runs and 48 RBI.

He also has a WAR of 6.7, tops in Major League Baseball by a significant margin. Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is second at 4.9, per Baseball Reference.

Trout is already a six-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP. He has finished fourth or better in AL MVP voting in each of the past six seasons, and he seems likely to run that streak to seven.

Although Trout has never won a Gold Glove, he may be in line to win one this season. He is fourth among AL outfielders with seven defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

With Trout at DH, the Angels have used Chris Young and Michael Hermosillo in center field over the past two games.

Keeping Trout's bat in the lineup is huge for an Angels team that is six games out of a playoff spot in the American League, but until he can return to the field, L.A. is playing without its best possible defensive alignment.