Michael Porter Jr. Says He Will Make Sure He's Best Draft Pick Nuggets Have Made

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Michael Porter Jr. poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 14th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Once viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick, Michael Porter Jr. fell all the way to No. 14 in the 2018 NBA draft because of medical concerns Thursday.

Now the former Missouri Tiger is ready to show the rest of the league it made a mistake in not scooping him up earlier. Not only that, but the 19-year-old also told ESPN he has his sights set on becoming the best draft pick in the history of the Denver Nuggets:

Porter was injured just two minutes into his Mizzou career and went on to miss nearly the remainder of the season after undergoing spinal surgery. He returned during postseason play, struggling with shooting in two games, both losses.

He had to pull out of a workout during the predraft process because of a hip strain.

Porter made it clear that reports about his injury were "exaggerated," saying his hip was just "kind of sore." He made it clear before the draft, though, that he believed he was the best player in the class.

Even after nearly falling out of the lottery, Porter still has plenty of confidence in his game.

Related

    Former Rivals Mitchell and Allen Hug It Out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Former Rivals Mitchell and Allen Hug It Out

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Vlade: Kings a 'Super Team, Just Young'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vlade: Kings a 'Super Team, Just Young'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MPJ's Draft Night Disaster Is a Blessing for Nuggets

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    MPJ's Draft Night Disaster Is a Blessing for Nuggets

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Tracking Top UDFA Rookie Signings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tracking Top UDFA Rookie Signings

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report