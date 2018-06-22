Michael Porter Jr. Says He Will Make Sure He's Best Draft Pick Nuggets Have Made

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Once viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick, Michael Porter Jr. fell all the way to No. 14 in the 2018 NBA draft because of medical concerns Thursday.

Now the former Missouri Tiger is ready to show the rest of the league it made a mistake in not scooping him up earlier. Not only that, but the 19-year-old also told ESPN he has his sights set on becoming the best draft pick in the history of the Denver Nuggets:

Porter was injured just two minutes into his Mizzou career and went on to miss nearly the remainder of the season after undergoing spinal surgery. He returned during postseason play, struggling with shooting in two games, both losses.

He had to pull out of a workout during the predraft process because of a hip strain.

Porter made it clear that reports about his injury were "exaggerated," saying his hip was just "kind of sore." He made it clear before the draft, though, that he believed he was the best player in the class.

Even after nearly falling out of the lottery, Porter still has plenty of confidence in his game.